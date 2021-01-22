Singles looking for love post vaccine selfies on dating apps

article

Vaccines for the coronavirus have inspired a new type of selfie for people in the Bay Area and across the country.

Many single people looking for love are now posting photos of themselves getting the vaccine for COVID-19 on dating apps such as OK Cupid, Bumble and Tinder.

Many people seem to think showing they are protected from the virus will make them a better catch.

It may also suggest the person getting the shot may have influential connections or an important job, that puts them at the front of the line.