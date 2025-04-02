Sirianni 'really excited' for Eagles White House visit to celebrate Super Bowl win

article

The Brief Nick Sirianni told reporters he was "really excited" to visit the White House with the Eagles. The Eagles head coach called the longstanding tradition "an honor." The team is set to head to Washington, D.C. on April 28 to celebrate their Super Bowl victory.



The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the White House later this month, and their head coach is honored to be part of such a longstanding tradition.

What they're saying:

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said he was "really excited to go" to the team's upcoming White House visit while speaking to reporters in Florida for the NFL Annual Meeting on Tuesday.

"What an honor," Sirianni said. "What an honor to be able to go to the White House. Teams that have been able to win championships have been doing that for a long time, and I'm really honored to go and really excited to go."

The backstory:

A spokesperson for the Eagles confirmed to FOX 29 last month that the team accepted President Donald Trump's invitation to visit the White House for a Super Bowl celebration on April 28.

The Eagles have not revealed which, or how many team players will attend the visit.

In 2018, the Super Bowl champions did not visit the White House due to a late cancelation which was prompted by controversy with Trump.