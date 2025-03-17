Sisterhood Inc. needs help from New Jersey community for upgrades, repairs

After 30 years of serving the community, NJ-based SisterHood Inc. needs the community’s help for upgrades and repairs.

Reverend Dr. Hilda Covington says she is facing hundreds of thousands of dollars of costs to get her building where it needs to be to keep serving, but it’s what has gotten her here that makes her emotional.

"People have proven to be exactly what I believe they were--I believe there’s good in everybody," said Reverend Dr. Hilda Covington. "I’m so grateful, I’m so grateful."

What they're saying:

On weekdays, Monday through Friday, people from the community can come and get clothes, food, basic household needs and other services at Sisterhood Inc. on York Street in Burlington.

"You want them to know that they’re valued, you’re not coming in because you’re broke, you’re coming in because there’s something good in you that needs to be revived," said Reverend Covington.

She started the organization 30 years ago, with a group of other women, out of her home, when she says a mother in the community was in desperate need of help or her children would be taken away.

"I could not believe there was an emergency, and no one could meet the emergency, who said they’re emergency services," she said.

The name of the organization evolved as well.

"We were originally ‘Sisters in the Hood,’ because, you know, I got a little bit of swag," she said.

For years, she says the building has managed to function with donated items and getting repairs here and there, and still served thousands of people monthly for decades, but it’s now catching up with them.

"Even though the building is going down, kind of, the people we serve is raising," Reverend Covington said.

Less than a month ago, the organization says a woman who said she was being sex-trafficked, ran off of the River Line to escape from her abuser, and showed up at their door.

They allowed her to spend several nights there and fundraised to get her back on her feet.

It inspired a new program, and a need for the apartments above the building to be repaired for mothers and children that need temporary housing.

"You think, this is not what we do, we have other places to send them to, and there was no place for her to go," says Reverend Covington. "I’m on fire all over again now, there’s a new cause."

Despite turning 80 this June, Reverend Covington says their work is far from over. As they will rely on the community for help, she will lean on her faith.

"When what you do is right, God’s going to make a way, God’s going to make a way."

What you can do:

In honor of Women’s History Month, for more on their revitalization project and how you can help them make repairs and upgrades, visit their website.