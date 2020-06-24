Six Flags Great Adventure announces July 3 reopening date with new safety measures

article

Six Flags Great Adventure has announced they'll reopen Friday, July 3 with new safety measures in place.

Tuesday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced the state's water parks and amusement parks could reopen at 50% capacity on July 2.

Six Flags says they'll be waiting an extra day to open up for the 2020 season in accordance with the state's new operating guidelines.

They say operations beginning July 3 with reduced attendance levels will serve as a "preview mode" and will open be open to members and season pass holders until Saturday, July 4.

The park then plans to gradually increase attendance levels throughout the month.

Both Six Flags Great Adventure and Hurricane Harbor will implement new safety measures and hygiene protocols. They will also use state-of-the-art thermal imaging for temperature checks, advanced security screening technology for touchless bag checks, as well as mobile food ordering.

Officials say the parks will also use an online reservation system to manage attendance, schedule guests for entry by day and stagger arrival times.

Advertisement

For more on the park's reopening, you can visit their website, HERE.

___

RELATED COVERAGE:

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP