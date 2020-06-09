Gov. Murphy lifts NJ stay-at-home order, raises limit on size of indoor, outdoor social gatherings

Gov. Murphy has announced, effective immediately, that the stay-at-home order will be resolved and that social gatherings may have larger sizes than previously allowed under a new executive order.

As New Jersey continues gradual efforts to reopen the state during the continued COVID-19 pandemic, the decision to confirm this executive order was prompted by the public's desire for more freedom as the summer approaches.

Per the Gov. Murphy's newest executive order, indoor gatherings will be allowed to commence at whichever number is lower – 25 percent of a venue's capacity or 50 people total.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Outdoor gatherings have a limit raised to 100 people with Gov. Murphy citing "First Amendment-protected outdoor activities – such as political protests or outdoor religious services."

This executive order also allows the opening of public pools and all outdoor recreational and entertainment businesses that were previously closed – with the exceptions of amusement parks, water parks, and arcades as of June 22.

Additionally, Gov. Murphy confirmed that he is working to make social gatherings for specific events more flexible.

Advertisement

"I anticipate being able to raise the limit on non-protest & non-religious activities to: 250 people on June 22nd, 500 people on July 3rd. School districts planning graduations should prepare for a 500-person limit to be in place by the time graduations can resume on July 6th," Murphy tweeted Monday afternoon.

RELATED COVERAGE:

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP