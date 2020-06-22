New Jersey personal care businesses reopen Monday with new guidelines in place

Monday marks yet another big step in New Jersey's path to emerging from the coronavirus pandemic as a number of personal care businesses reopen.

Personal care businesses like hair and nail salons, spas, barber shops, tanning salons, massage parlors, and tattoo parlors, will finally be allowed to reopen with some new guidelines in place.

The Office of Consumer Affairs passed on new directives that highlight mitigation strategies necessary for operation.

Personal care facilities can only offer service by appointment and all employees and customers must have their temperature taken. Staff/client pairs must remain spaced six feet apart unless a physical barrier is present.

Mask are to be worn by both staff and clients when inside an establishment unless a service is being proved that requires a customer to remove it. If a customer is without a mask, employees must utilize a mask, face shield, goggles, or other forms of PPE.

Next on the list to reopen is retail shopping malls. Last week Murphy announced malls could reopen on Monday, June 29.

When stores reopen, shoppers will still be required to wear masks and businesses will be limited to 50% capacity.

Restaurants located inside the malls will be able to proved take-out service, or outdoor dining options where possible. Food court seating will remain closed.

Theaters and arcades will also remain closed.

