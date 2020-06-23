New Jersey amusement, water parks can reopen at 50% capacity next Thursday

article

New Jersey amusement parks and playgrounds are among the latest facilities Governor Murphy will allow to reopen next week.

A day after announcing Atlantic City casinos could open on July 2, Governor Phil Murphy announced outdoor amusement parks and water parks would be permitted to reopen on the same day.

Murphy said Tuesday the parks must limit capacity to 50% and face masks must be worn by workers and attendees “where practicable.” The announcement includes rides at shore resorts.

Playgrounds are also permitted to reopen next Thursday without limited capacities, although outdoor gatherings remain limited to 250 people.

On Thursday, July 2, casinos will be permitted to reopen at 25% capacity. Indoor dining will also be allowed to resume at 25% capacity.

The governor said additional safety and health guidelines will be released in the coming days for casinos and restaurants.

On Tuesday the state announced more than 380 new coronavirus cases and 52 new deaths.

