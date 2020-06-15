Outdoor dining, in-person retail resumes in New Jersey

New Jersey has entered their next phase of reopening Monday morning as they reopen major parts of their economy, including outdoor dining.

Restaurants who are able to move their businesses outdoors, for the time being, will still be required to enforce social distancing guidelines. Strict cleaning and sanitaion protocols will also need to be implemented to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Despite these restrictions, several restaurants say they expect large turnouts after months of only being able to provide take out.

Indoor dining remains off-limits in the Garden State, and Governor Phil Murphy has yet to indicate when that could resume.

Along with outdoor dining, child care centers in New Jersey can also reopen Monday. All children and staff must be screened daily for symptoms of the virus.

Non-essential retails shops will also resume indoor shopping with new guidelines in place.

Looking ahead, the days of the at-home-haircut are coming to an end with New Jersey set to allow personal care businesses like hair and nail salons, spas, barber shops, and tattoo parlors to reopen next Monday, June 22.

All personal care services must be by appointment only, and all customers and staff will need to be screened for symptoms.

Murphy lifted the statewide stay-home order last week, but said residents would still have to abide by limits of not more than 50 people indoors and up to 100 people outside.

New Jersey is among the worst-hit states by the virus, with a death toll of 12,625 and nearly 167,000 positive cases.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

