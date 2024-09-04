Six Flags Great Adventure enforcing new chaperone policy for kids, teens

Attention parents! If you're sending your kids to Six Flags soon, be sure to check out their newest policy first.

Six Flags Great Adventure will require any child 15 years old or younger to be accompanied by someone who is at least 21 years old after 5 p.m.

The amusement park says the new chaperon rule is an effort to decrease "unruly and inappropriate" behavior.

It comes just in time for the Six Flag's popular Halloween season.

Anyone found violating the policy could be ejected from the park starting Saturday.

Visitors could also be denied entry if they can't provide proof of age.