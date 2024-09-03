City rebukes 'illegally placed' bus stop ads that falsely show Eagles endorsing Kamala Harris

The company responsible for placing advertisements on bus stop shelters across Philadelphia will remove any leftover fraudulent posters that depict the Eagles endorsing Kamala Harris for president.

Intersection, an advertising media agency, said they will "conduct a full inventory of all bus shelters, and remove any illegal posters." They added that the posters appear to have been put up by someone who broke into securely covered ad space on several bus stop shelters.

"These were not digital ads placed by the Harris campaign, the Philadelphia Eagles, SEPTA, The City of Philadelphia, or the advertising media agency, Intersection, that handles the transit shelter ad space," a statement from the city's Office of Transportation and Infrastructure read.

The ads show a cartoon character carrying a football and wearing an Eagles helmet with "Kamala Official Candidate of the Philadelphia Eagles" written in Eagles-style font. Pictures of the posters started spreading Monday on social media, and prompted a response from the Eagles that called them "counterfeit political ads."

Officials say since the posters were not digital, they slipped past their vetting process.

The ads prompted a response from South Philadelphia resident, Joe, who printed out copies of the Eagles tweet and taped them over one of the bus stop shelter posters.

"This person is lying to everyone who comes and uses this stop," Joe told FOX 29's Steve Keeley. "The fact that they're spreading lies that the Philadelphia Eagles endorsed Kamala Harris as a candidate for President of the United States."

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the posters.