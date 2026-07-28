Six Flags Great Adventure unveils plans for world’s tallest, fastest spinning coaster

The Brief Six Flags Great Adventure announced BAKUNAWA, the world’s tallest and fastest spinning launch coaster. The new ride will open in 2027 as the centerpiece of the park’s revamped Boardwalk area. BAKUNAWA will break six world records, including speed, height and unique ride features.



Six Flags Great Adventure has revealed plans for BAKUNAWA, a record-breaking spinning launch coaster set to debut in 2027, according to a press release from the park. The ride will anchor the newly transformed Boardwalk area and promises a one-of-a-kind experience inspired by Philippine mythology.

What we know:

BAKUNAWA will stand 382 feet tall and reach speeds of 100 mph, making it one of the five tallest roller coasters in the world. The ride features the world’s first free-spinning, floorless coaster trains, which rotate naturally so every ride is different.

The two-minute, 17-second journey begins with a launch from 0 to 60 mph, followed by a climb above the Boardwalk. Riders will experience the world’s first upside-down launch, accelerating from 60 to 80 mph while inverted, before a final launch to 100 mph.

BAKUNAWA is inspired by the legendary sea serpent from Philippine mythology and combines advanced engineering with immersive design.

By the numbers:

BAKUNAWA will break six world records, including:

World’s fastest spinning coaster (100 mph)

World’s tallest spinning coaster (382 feet)

World’s fastest inversion (80 mph)

World’s longest stall inversion

World’s first floorless spinning coaster

World’s first upside-down launch

Each of the two, 20-passenger trains will travel a 3,163-foot course, with riders needing to be at least 48 inches tall to board.

The Boardwalk area will be transformed, with BAKUNAWA as its signature attraction, offering new thrills and views of the park.

What we don't know:

Exact details about the full Boardwalk transformation and the specific opening date for BAKUNAWA have not been announced.