Six Flags shuts down 'Kingda Ka,' other thrill rides ahead of new coaster launches

A legendary New Jersey roller coaster has taken its final ride to make way for new record-breaking thrill rides over the next couple of years.

Six Flags Great Adventure announced on Thursday that "Kingda Ka" has officially shut down, along with "Green Lantern," "The Twister," "Parachutes" and "The Skyway."

The iconic rides are set to be replaced by "The Flash: Vertical Velocity," North America's first super boomerang coaster in 2025 and another multi-record-breaking launch coaster in 2026.

"With our dedication to creating unforgettable experiences, the park's multi-year expansion plans will bring major investments, including record-breaking thrill rides, revitalized family experiences, elevated dining, expanded events, and continuous enhancements across the property," said Brian Bacica, park president.

Kingda Ka, the world's tallest and fastest coaster, has become an amusement park staple since its opening in 2005.

Despite its reputation for frequent breakdowns, the former "King of Coasters" has remained a favorite among ride enthusiasts.

"We understand that saying goodbye to beloved rides can be difficult, and we appreciate our guests' passion. These changes are an important part of our growth and dedication to delivering exceptional new experiences. We look forward to sharing more details next summer," Bacica said.