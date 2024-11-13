Sixers arena council hearings day 2: 76ers officials pitch their plan

The second day of city council hearings on the Sixers proposed new arena drew sharp questions from members and concerns the entire deal could collapse.

No sooner had the 76ers Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and its Head of Development started to pitch the council on its plan for an arena in the Market East neighborhood. One member demanded the owners.

"Not one of whom felt the need to come and discuss their vision or concern with us today which is quite inappropriate, disrespectful, and just really callous," said Councilmember Cindy Bass.

The second day of the council’s hearings on the arena, to be built on the edge of Chinatown, between 10th and 11th on Market Street, grew worse as team executives put on a brave face.

"The 76ers want to be in Philadelphia our home for more than six decades. We want to be a trusted and valuable partner to our neighbors," testified David Gould of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

The Sixers have pledged to cover the $1.3 billion cost to build the 18,000, 500-seat venue, pay for renovations to SEPTA’s Jefferson Station and drop $50 million into a Community Benefit Agreement (CBA) to aid Chinatown and surrounding communities.

However, council wants more.

"Would the Sixers be willing to increase the CBA past the 50 million dollars on the table right now?" asked Councilmember Isaiah Thomas. "No," responded David Gould.

It’s that refusal, says the sponsor of the legislation, which may scuttle the whole deal.

Councilmember Mark Squilla, who represents the community where the arena is planned.

"I think that would be a problem I think with members of Council. I think if the CBA doesn’t change at all I don’t think there’ll be enough votes to pass it out of council," said Squilla.

While the team argues it’s making a historic private sector development in the city and likely the state, the Sixers are resistant to a call to return to Philly from their Camden headquarters and a push for minority ownership.

"Right now, we’re at zero percent of minority and woman ownership for this project and upon completion for the project it still would be zero percent," argued Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson.

Hearings on the arena will continue throughout Novermber into December.

All hearings are open to the public. However, testimony from the public is reserved for portions of the hearings on November 19, 20, and 26 and the entirety of the hearings on November 21 and December 2.

Those interested in providing testimony at the Sixers Arena Committee of the Whole hearings on November 19, 20, 21, 26 and December 2 can call the Chief Clerk’s Office at 215-686-3407 or via email at arena.hearings@phila.gov by 3 p.m. the day before they want to testify.

For more information on speaking at the hearings and where to watch, check out the Philadelphia City Council's website.