Is Macy's leaving Center City location?

There is speculation that Macy’s is considering leaving its iconic Center City location on Market Street. Some City Hall insiders believe there is a chance.

Councilmember Curtis Jones, Jr. suggested during questioning the store was considering giving up its lease in the Wanamaker building.

Questioned later by FOX 29’s Jeff Cole, Councilmember Jones said he first heard the mews last holiday season after a store security guard was stabbed to death in the building.

Cole then asked Councilmember Mark Squilla when he knew about Macy’s plans. He replied, "We don’t have a definite answer from them as far as I’m concerned. We’ll speak to Commerce and see if they know anything different. But, that would be a big hit to East Market, along with the other vacancies that are there right now."

Macy’s and the Center City Business Association have not replied to FOX 29’s inquiries regarding their status.