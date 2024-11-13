Pine Hill apartment fire caused by careless smoking; 16 families displaced: officials

We now know the cause of a fire in Camden County that left more than 16 families picking up the pieces.

Officials say a cigarette fell onto a balcony with debris on it, at the Mansion Apartments, which sparked the blaze. The Camden County Fire Marshal ruled the fire accidental.

Pine Hill Police and firefighters got the call just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday night to the community of West Branch Avenue to heavy smoke and flames. 16 units were destroyed, impacting 28 to 30 people, according to police.

20-year-old Jonathan Lugo says he has lived in the apartment building his entire life with his mom and now two younger siblings.

"It’s sad to just, all my life here is gone," he says. "Literally two days ago we just put up the lights and all the Christmas decorations."

Lugo and his younger sister ran to other apartments to warn them to get out once they saw the flames.

"I just rang the doorbell and started knocking on their doors and saying, ‘Get out there’s a fire,’" says Selena Lugo. "I ran across the street far away from the fire, because that’s what I learned, and started crying and shaking, and I couldn’t stop, because it was just so sad."

Police say five officers that ran into the smoke to check on the families had to go to the hospital, along with one firefighter, but they were treated and released.

Officials say the apartment community dealt with two other fires in recent years - one in October 2022 and April 2016. Both were due to careless smoking, officials say. The community is non-smoking.

While the Lugo family was able to retrieve some belongings today, Taneka and Kema Batchelor, who lived in a second-story apartment, said it was too unsafe to access. They fear they lost everything.

"We pretty much lost everything, we could use a lot of help right now, prayers, help, it’s a lot," says Kema.

Kelly Magee, a spokesperson for building management said in a statement:

"We will be coordinating long-term stay hotel accommodations, free-of-charge, for residents displaced by last night’s fire and will be providing access to a mental health professional to assist residents and staff during this time. The comfort and safety of our residents and their families is paramount and we are cooperating fully with the agencies involved. Gift cards are also being distributed to impacted residents to help with their immediate needs."

A family member of the Lugo family also set up a GoFundMe page for them.