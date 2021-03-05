Six people injured when vehicle crashes into Manhattan outdoor dining area

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a crash at East 50th Street and Second Avenue in Manhattan where a vehicle has slammed into an outdoor dining area, according to the FDNY.

Six people were injured when the black sedan crashed into the shed at about 8:40 a.m. A white van appears to have been involved in the collision.

There are unconfirmed reports of several children injured. Four of the injured were taken to Bellevue Hospital. All of the injuries are believed to be minor.

Video from the scene shows airbags deployed inside the black vehicle. The van appears to have significant damage. The woodshed used for the outdoor dining area, poles, and a garbage can also be seen strewn onto the sidewalk and street.

A white van appears to have been involved in a collision that sent a black sedan crashing into an outdoor dining area in Manhattan. (FOX 5 NY)

Several streets are closed in the area.

The airbags deployed in the black sedan that crashed into an outdoor dining area in Manhattan. (FOX 5 NY)



