Sixers arena: Hearings for proposed 76 Place to begin Tuesday

Hearings begin Tuesday morning at Philadelphia City Hall on the Sixers plan to build a new area in the Market East neighborhood while opponents pledge to hold what they are calling a "people’s hearing" outside.

For the 76ers, it’s an early playoff as its controversial plan to build a 1.5-billion-dollar arena on the edge of Chinatown faces scrutiny in public hearings starting Tuesday in City Hall.

"These public hearings are something where all people, all stake holders and the citizens have a chance, an opportunity to voice their concerns, their opinions and have input in the process," Council member Mark Squilla told FOX 29 Monday.

Squilla represents the proposed site of the arena in the Market East Neighborhood on Market Street between 10th and 11th. He’ll have a big say in the final proposal for the 18-thousand, 500 seat venue.

Tuesday at 10 a.m. in City Council Chambers the Parker Administration’s Chief of Staff, Tiffany Thurman, is expected to detail the mayor’s support of the proposal with Parker’s solicitor, Renee Garcia, finance director, Rob Dubow, planning official, Jessie Lawrence, and transportation official, Mike Carroll, by her side.

Vivian Chang of Asian Americans United is opposed to the plan.

"We’re definitely making sure that the people’s voices are actually heard. Because there are issues of public health, issues of transit, SEPTA is in crisis, Jefferson Station will have to be completely redone," said Chang.

On Wednesday, the Sixers take the hot seat as team officials testify and take questions from Council members.

Starting November 19th and running for several days up to December 2nd., the public will have its say. Squilla said, "this is another opportunity to have their input heard and to make Council make adjustments necessary if the legislation is going to move forward."

Opponents have been vocal in opposition, including stopping Council business for a time when the bills were introduced.

Starting Tuesday morning, they’ll try to knock the Sixers off their game.

FOX 29 asked Chang if she was confident opponents could stop the plan?

"I think so because I think the will of the people are against it and this is just a bad deal for the entire city," she said.