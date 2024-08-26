Sixers arena proposal: Mayor Parker and Chinatown Coalition discuss reports analyzing arena

Business and community leaders from Chinatown gathered on the second floor of City Hall Monday for a meeting with Mayor Cherelle Parker to discuss the proposed new Sixers arena.

Community members, many opposed to the 76ers' proposed 18,000-seat arena in the Market East community, say they were called to the meeting by the mayor's team just last Thursday evening for a listening session.

They came armed with a letter listing their concerns and the results of an online survey showing overwhelming opposition to the plan.

The members of the community heard from Mayor Cherelle Parker who said she had not made up her mind.

However, some in the meeting had.

"Because of the negative impacts of the arena, including traffic as the largest one, we don't know - nobody knows - if the benefits outweigh the negative impact," said John Chin of the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation.

The meeting comes as the City of Philadelphia announced the release of the four separate reports from third-party consultants hired to conduct analyses of the arena.

And as approval or rejection of the arena, on the edge of Chinatown, has lingered, New Jersey and Delaware have entered the fray with offers for the team to build there.

After the two-hour gathering, some left with concerns.

"Every sports team does the same thing, pay for a study. The study tells what they want to hear but doesn't tell us, the city, the government, what's going to happen," said Vivian Chang of Asian Americans United.

While the Sixers paid for the reports, the team says it had no impact on the findings.

The city says each one of the reports focuses on the following: a community impact assessment, an economic impact analysis, a design consulting; and a traffic, transportation and parking analysis.

"We are sharing these detailed reports so that the public can better understand the implications of such a multifaceted proposed project for Philadelphia," said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. "On behalf of the City, we thank the independent consultants who completed this work. Transparency is a core value to me as Mayor, which is why I wanted to ensure these reports were available to all interested stakeholders. These studies are important inputs as I consider this proposal."

In a press release sent to FOX 29 Monday night, more members and executives within the Save Chinatown Coaltion addressed the reports.

"That the Sixers bankrolled these studies, and failed to disclose that fact from the jump, says everything you need to know about their credibility. The economic analysis was completed by a consultant with a track record of faulty data and false projections in Philadelphia." said Vivian Chang, executive director of Asian Americans United and member of the Save Chinatown Coalition. "The failure to calculate the financial cost of the arena to Chinatown, other neighborhoods, and existing businesses tells you how unserious and flawed this paperwork is. As we continue carefully reviewing these documents in the coming days, it is clear these are not the studies the community asked for or the city needs."

"Let’s be clear: Billionaire developers will benefit the most from 76 Place, and these studies are window dressing to obscure that fact. Don’t fall for it. The truth is 76 Place won’t pay any property taxes. The truth is that wages fall for Black workers when arenas are built. That doesn’t help our people. For a year we’ve seen the developers pit Black folks and Asian folks against one another, keeping us busy while behind the scenes it’s the rich corporations who will make out like bandits, leaving the rest of us with nothing but crumbs," said Rev. Greg Edwards, POWER Interfaith Executive Director and member of the Save Chinatown Coalition.

A spokesperson for 76 DevCo released the following statement Monday night:

"We are reviewing what has been released and we will have more to say when we are able to complete a full analysis, but it is clear already that they support what we’ve said since we first announced 76 Place: the arena is an appropriate use for Center City and will generate significant new jobs and tax revenue because Philadelphia can support two arenas. Our parking and traffic assumptions are achievable and these findings are more evidence that 76Place can be developed in a way that protects our neighbors and maximizes benefit to Philadelphia."