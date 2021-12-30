Sixers' Doc Rivers enters NBA's COVID-19 protocols, report says

article

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers has entered the NBA's COVID-19 protocols, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Rivers, 60, will be replaced by Assistant Head Coach Dan Burke during his time away from the team.

Wojnarowski reports that Sixers' guards Myles Powell and Tyler Johnson have also entered COVID-19 protocols.

Philadelphia is set to take on the Nets Thursday night in Brooklyn.

The NBA has seen 558 players entering Thursday — already a single-season record — take the court this season, largely because teams have had to sign dozens of replacements to hardship contracts just to get through the periods of roster depletion caused by time missed with the virus.

Entering Thursday, 10 games have been postponed in the NBA this season for virus-related reasons, the most recent of those coming Wednesday when Miami — through a combination of players either entering the protocols or having injuries — did not have the league-mandated eight available players for its scheduled game at San Antonio.

The NBA changed protocols in recent weeks mandating that everyone in the bench areas must wear masks during games — with the exception being head coaches. Some coaches said last season that the masks, when they had to wear them, interfered with their ability to communicate with players and referees during games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter