Sixers guard Ben Simmons nursing bad back, will be re-evaluated in 3 weeks

The Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday announced that All-Star guard Ben Simmons is still rehabbing a lower back injury and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Simmons left the first quarter of the Sixers 119-98 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 22 with an apparent injury. X-rays later diagnosed Simmons nerve impingement in his lower back. Team doctors suggested rest and re-evaluation.

Four days after losing Simmons, Sixers center Joel Embiid left a game against the Cleveland Cavilers with a shoulder sprain. Shortly thereafter, guard Josh Richardson sustained a concussion in the team's 136-130 loss against the Clippers.

In Simmons' absence Philadelphia has gone 3-5, with losses coming against playoff caliber opponents like the Bucks, Lakers and Clippers.

Meanwhile, Embiid and Richardson returned to practice Tuesday. There's reportedly still no word on when they will return.

