Expand / Collapse search

Sixers' Harden to return Monday against Rockets after injury

Published 
Updated 9:13PM
Philadelphia 76ers
Associated Press
article

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 13: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Utah Jazz at the Wells Fargo Center on November 13, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downl

Expand

PHILADELPHIA - James Harden will return Monday night for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Houston Rockets after missing 14 games with a foot injury.

Harden, who spent just more than eight seasons with the Rockets before being traded to Brooklyn in January 2021, last played Nov. 2. He had a tendon strain in his right foot.

Harden won the MVP award with the Rockets in 2018 and was a three-time scoring champion in his time in Houston.