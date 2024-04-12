Sixers set to unveil Allen Iverson statue on Legends Walk outside training facility

article

The Philadelphia 76ers will unveil an Allen Iverson statue on Friday outside the team's practice facility in Camden.

Iverson, a former NBA Rookie of the Year in 1997, played 12 seasons in Philadelphia and won league MVP in 2001. An undersized guard, Iverson defied the odds and became a top-5 player in franchise history in points, field goals made, minutes played, steals, assists, free throws made and three pointers.

Iverson's sculpture will join nine other Sixers legends immortalized along the 76ers Legends Walk, including Julius Irving, Wilt Chamberlin and Charles Barkley.

"Allen Iverson is one of the greatest 76ers to ever live and one of the most iconic players in the history of the NBA," Josh Harris and David Blitzer said in a release.

"Paying homage to the legends who paved the way for our franchise is not only the right thing to do; it’s an incredible source of inspiration for current and future generations of 76ers players and staff who enter our Training Complex every day, as well as kids in the city of Philadelphia and at large."

The statue was sculpted by Doug Fisher, a local artist who crafted the nine other sculptures on the 76ers Legends walk. Fisher called Iverson a "game changer" who "every Philadelphian worshiped."