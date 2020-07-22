Sleeping teen shot multiple times after gunman fires through window of Ogontz home

A teenage boy is in stable condition after police say a gunman fired several shots through the front window of a home as the teen slept.

The incident occurred on the 1900 block of Laveer Street around 1:30 a.m.

The 17-year-old victim was sleeping on the couch inside his friend's home after he and some friends were up playing video games earlier in the night, according to police.

Police say a gunman walked onto the porch of the home early in the morning and fired at least nine shots through the window, striking the teen in the legs three times.

The victim was taken to Einstein Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Police say other bullets struck the ceilings and walls that led to rooms where other people were sleeping. There is no word yet on a motive or who the intended target may have been.

No other injuries were reported.

