Small act of kindness rewards young Eagles fan with trip to Saturday's playoff game

A young Philadelphia Eagles fans is heading to the Eagles-Giants playoff game on Saturday thanks to the smallest act of kindness.

Michael Kovtonuk, a 12-year-old from Ridley Park, was walking home from school during a recent rainstorm when he noticed a woman who dropped her keys.

"I kind of felt bad because it was raining and stuff, and I went to pick them up for her," Michael said.

Keena Ciavarelli wrote on Facebook post that she was getting out of her car and opened an umbrella when her keys "flung" to the other side of her car.

Michael, who was walking across the parking lot with two others, saw Ciavarelli fumble her keys and picked them up for her without question.

What Michael didn't know is that Ciavarelli has a medical condition that effects her legs and had just gotten shots. She wrote it "feels horrible" to walk or bend over.

Owner of Pro Acton Restoration Mike McIntyre saw Ciavarelli Facebook post about the grateful encounter and was moved. He and Ciavarelli surprised Michael at Ridley Middle School with two tickets to Saturday's Eagles-Giants playoff game and a Jalen Hurts jersey.

"A lot of times you see these pages of the stuff you see is mostly negative, unfortunately," McIntyre said. "I just thought it was a good positive story."

Michael and his father will also be chauffeured to their first Eagles game in a luxury SUV.

"He always tries to do good and apparently we try to do good as well," Michael's mother Nicole said. "You known, small acts of kindness go a long way."