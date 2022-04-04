Small airplane crashes in Central NJ

A small plane crashed It happened just before 1 p.m. in Manville in Somerset County on Monday afternoon. The plane came to a rest in a front yard on South Main Street. The crash site is near Central Jersey Regional Airport.

It was unclear if anyone was hurt or if the plane might have been on take-off or approach for landing at the airport.

Police had closed off the road for the investigation. A local fire department was at the scene. There was a possible fuel spill from the plane.

Utility crews were also on the scene because the plane may have clipped power lines. An estimated 1,000 PSE&G customers were affected by the issue.

Marks on the road appeared to show that the plane first hit there and then skidded into the lawn.

No other details were immediately available.