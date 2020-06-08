Small businesses in Delaware County struggle to stay afloat amid COVID-19 pandemic

In the heart of Havertown, small business is the lifeblood of this Delco community. FOX 29's Chris O'Connell invited eight small business owners to sit down at a social distance to share their struggles keeping afloat during a pandemic.

"COVID has literally changed the landscape of my entire industry," Jasmine Brown, of Super Nail Spa, said.

Eight small businesses are sharing similar challenges.

“My landlord is suing me for rent I can’t pay because I had no control of shutting down my business," Paula Marinello, of Rejuvenu Spa, said.

Some tell FOX 29 this is the first time they had to go on unemployment because of the shutdown.

Mike Scott, owner of Superior Sound Production, said, “This is the first time in my 50 years of life that I’m on unemployment."

Coletta Batancourt, owner of Dish and Dabble, says she is packing up and moving to a storage unit.

Most of these businesses can’t open until the state goes green and they feel like they’ve waited long enough.

“Look at us. Every one of us we have our lives poured into a business," Carl Henderson, owner of Carl's Cards and Collectibles, said.

Some even say even when they open there’s not telling what business will look like.

