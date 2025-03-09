Small plane crash in Lancaster County: reports
MANHEIM TWP. Pa. - Multiple crews are reportedly on the scene of a crash incident in Manheim Township.
Details of this story are developing.
What we know:
According to early reports, a small plane crashed in Lancaster County at around 3:18 p.m.
The crash happened near Fairview Drive and Meadowview Court in Manheim Township.
Multiple crews were dispatched to the scene.
According to WGAL, Route 501 is closed in both directions.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released any details regarding injuries at this time.
What's next:
This is a developing story.
Check back for updates
The Source: The information in this story is from Lancaster County-wide communications and WGAL.