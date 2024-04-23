Small plane crashes off runway at South Jersey airport
MEDFORD, N.J. - A small plane ended up in the grass after a crash at an airport in Burlington County on Monday.
The incident happened at the Flying W Airport and Resort on Fostertown Road in Medford.
SKYFOX was live over the scene after the plane crashed off the runway into a nearby field.
No word on what caused the crash, or if anyone was injured.