Expand / Collapse search

Small plane crashes off runway at South Jersey airport

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 23, 2024 8:37am EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Plane crashes off runway in South Jersey

Officials are investigating after a plane ran off the runway in Medford Monday.

MEDFORD, N.J. - A small plane ended up in the grass after a crash at an airport in Burlington County on Monday.

The incident happened at the Flying W Airport and Resort on Fostertown Road in Medford.

MORE HEADLINES:

SKYFOX was live over the scene after the plane crashed off the runway into a nearby field.

No word on what caused the crash, or if anyone was injured.