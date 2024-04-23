Pennbrook Middle School attack: Families to protest after student beat with Stanley Cup

Outraged parents and students will gather Tuesday morning for a peaceful protest after a brutal incident left a middle school student hospitalized last week.

Police say a 13-year-old student used a metal Stanley mug to violently beat a fellow 12-year-old student in the head at Pennbrook Middle School.

The attack, which police described as unprovoked, sent the young student to the hospital. She is now recovering at home.

Students and parents addressed the school board during an emotional meeting on Thursday.

One student stated, nearly breaking down, "We had to sit there and watch them clean up her blood off the table and ground and I will never forget that."

North Penn School District Superintendent Todd Bauer condemned the attack, stating that school officials and police are investigating.

"This should not have happened, period. Such behavior has no place in our schools," Bauer said. "You expect better. We expect better, and certainly I do, as well.

Now, concerned families are taking the next step in making sure their voices are heard with a protest outside the North Penn School District.

The peaceful protest is expected to begin around 9 a.m.