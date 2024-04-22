Arrest warrant for Pennsylvania Rep. Kevin Boyle withdrawn

Philadelphia officials have withdrawn an arrest warrant that had been issued for Pennsylvania State Representative Kevin Boyle last week.

District Attorney Larry Krasner and Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel announced the update just under a week after the warrant was issued for an alleged violation of a Protection from Abuse order.

Officials cited new information received by the District Attorney’s office as the reason for the withdrawal.

Krasner says the Protection from Abuse order in question was no longer in effect during the dates in which Boyle was alleged to have violated the order.

"I will say, separate and apart from that, this does not mean – one way or another – that Mr. Boyle committed no crime. That is a matter to be determined later," Krasner said Monday. "But based on the information that we have today, which is more complete than the apparently accurate information that we had before, we do not find that there is probable cause to justify a warrant for the arrest of Mr. Boyle for violating a Protection from Abuse order on the dates in question."

Boyle, 41, was previously arrested for the same offense back in Sept. 2021. His brother, Congressmen Brendan Boyle has said that was the same year Kevin started to exhibit signs of "very serious" mental illness.

Brendan Boyle claims his brother made a full recovery, and exhibited "no symptoms" for the next two years, but those mental health struggles have since returned.

"In recent weeks, his mental health has even further deteriorated. It’s been painful to watch an intelligent, accomplished person with a big heart decline in such a precipitous way," Congressman Boyle wrote.

Following the announcement of the arrest warrant, Pennsylvania House Democrats proposed a new expulsion rule. The resolution seeks to establish a new group that would determine if state reps are unable to perform their duties.

Boyle, a Democrat, has served in the State House since 2011 and represents part of Northeast Philadelphia. He is running for re-election and faces a primary challenge from Sean Dougherty.