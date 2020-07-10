Smelly 'Corpse Flower' blooms at Longwood Gardens

article

A rare flower known for its putrid smell has bloomed in Chester County!

Longwood Gardens is home to the giant corpse flower and is offering a live viewing experience for those who want see the stinky flower without having to smell it.

The six-foot-tall flower has been nicknamed 'Sprout', and you can watch a live feed of the flower on LongwoodGardens.org.

The stream page on the website reads in part: "We’re proud to say we’ve raised a stink … our Amorphophallus titanum (titan arum)—commonly known as the corpse flower—is blooming NOW in our Conservatory’s Tropical Terrace!"

For those who want to experience the stink firsthand, today, Tuesday, July 14, is the only day left to experience this rare bloom up close, as the bloom will only last another 24 hours, or so. Hours are 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP