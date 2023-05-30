Smoke from Canada wildfire impacting air quality in Delaware Valley, forecasters say

Smoke from a wildfire more than 600 miles away is impacting the Delaware Valley, bringing hazy conditions to the area.

In Halifax, Nova Scotia, evacuations are underway as tens of thousands of homes are threatened by a burning wildfire.

Several homes in the area have already been burned, officials say.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the wildfires in a tweet, calling the situation "incredibly serious."

Despite being hundreds of miles away, smoke from the burning wildfires is impacting the Delaware Valley.

In Chester County, the West Chester Fire Department is warning about hazy smoke and a burning odor in the air.

Officials say there is no immediate threat to the area.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says clockwise circulation around a low-pressure system is causing the winds to blow in the direction of the Philadelphia area.

More smoke is expected to impact areas from New York down to Washington D.C., on Wednesday, according to Serio.

Forecasters say it is likely an air quality alerts will be issued in several areas on Wednesday.