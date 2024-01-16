Snow day in Delaware County leaves kids happy, adults concerned with icy roads on top of snow

The cleanup is underway in Delaware County where plows moved the snow and salt was tossed to keep the ice at bay.

Snow made its return engagement, after nearly two years off stage, in Delco with a layering of a few inches thick and a crunchy crust of ice for good measure.

Along West 5th Street, in Chester, Andre Stewart cleared his car and realized it had been a while.

"I didn’t think it was going to snow that bad honestly because it hasn’t snowed," said Stewart as he cleared his car. "When it started snowing hard, I’m like ‘Oh no, glad I got food and things like that.’"

In this city of 33,000, the main roads were clear, while municipal crews loaded up on salt.

Damon Wilson has been a laborer for the city for nearly a decade. He said he and his colleagues were "Making sure we get salt on the ground because, later this evening, the temperatures will drop that’s when it gets dangerous-black ice, terrible."

Schools across the county closed in advance of the storm. But kids still flocked to Strath Haven High in Wallingford to sled the steep hill, a rite of passage here.

The Null sisters are 5th grade twins. Addison Null said she was really happy, adding she wanted to go sledding, make a snowman and have snowball fights. Her sister, Charlotte, said they hadn’t played in the snow for a while, but added, "It’s really cold."

Spreading salt was the order of the day in Delco’s county seat, Media.

Folks walking the sidewalks were reminded, with the winter, comes treacherous surfaces and the need to just slow down.

Krystal Hirst, who moved to Morton from Vegas, said she wasn’t done with Winter. She wants to "Get dumped on while off from work to go sledding one time."