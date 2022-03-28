Snow squall triggers multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania

article

A snow squall with low visibility triggered a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, late Monday morning.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported the crash took place on the northbound side of I-81 between exits 116 and 119 near the town of Pottsville, some 50 miles northeast of the state capital of Harrisburg.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Monday morning. Photos and video shared on social media showed visibility was extremely poor at the time of the crash due to a snow squall.

According to FOX 56, first responders are reporting the crash involved both cars and tractor-trailers , and Pennsylvania State Police reported a tanker truck caught fire.

Highway message boards are directing traffic on I-81 coming from west of Harrisburg to use U.S. Route 22/322 northbound. Traffic on I-81 coming from east of Harrisburg is being directed to use I-78 eastbound to State Highway 61 northbound. Traffic coming from the Lehigh Valley on I-78 westbound is being directed to use State Route 309 northbound.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX Weather for updates.