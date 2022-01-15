Snow totals: What to expect from Sunday's storm in the Delaware Valley

If you want to run some errands before the snow and rain, do it before 3 p.m. on your Sunday. Snow will move in from south to north around dinnertime. Not everyone will get snow.

If you live south of Dover in Delaware, you'll just get rain. If you're down the shore, you'll also just get rain.

In South Jersey, you're getting a break this time around. Expect snow for an hour or two around dinnertime. After you get up to an 1 inch, you will see rain for the rest of the night.

In Philadelphia and close to the Delaware River, expect an inch of snow. If you're in North Philadelphia or farther away from the river, you'll get 1.5 inches to 2 inches.

Snow will fall in Philadelphia from 3-7 p.m. before changing over to plain rain.

Right outside the city, you're looking at 1-3 inches for the nearby Philadelphia suburbs. We're talking spots within a 30-45 minute drive of the city.

If you live in PA about an hour away from the Philly, you're in the 3-5 inch range. This includes West Chester, western Chester County, northern Bucks and Montogomery Counties, and the Lehigh Valley.

Parts of the Poconos will be around 5 inches and some of the mountain tops in the Poconos will get 5-9 inches.

The Philadelphia suburbs will be just rain by the time Kathy Orr returns at 10 p.m. on FOX 29 to update you on the storm. Expect inconvenient, slushy travel late Sunday night.

We'll switch over to rain in the Lehigh Valley between 10 p.m. and midnight and we'll switch over to all rain in the Poconos between 12 and 2 a.m.

The storm will wrap up a few hours before sunrise, and we'll just be left with some flurries first thing Monday morning.

Besides slick travel from the snow around dinnertime and shortly after in parts of our area, windy weather will be an issue.

The winds will be cranking at 20-30 mph with 40 mph+ wind gusts.

These strong winds in hand with heavy, wet snow on branches could lead to power outages for some parts of the Pennsylvania suburbs.

After Monday, the weather looks quiet, but chilly, for the week ahead.

