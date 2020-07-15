Snyder County DA: No charges in shooting of suspect after double murder

article

A prosecutor says a bystander will face no charges for shooting a suspect who authorities said had just gunned down his ex-wife and another man in the parking lot of a central Pennsylvania restaurant last week.

Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch said Tuesday that the man was legally justified in using deadly force to wound the suspect outside the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Hummels Wharf, Monroe Township.

Authorities said the man was waiting to be seated inside the restaurant when 52-year-old Matthew Bowersox of Mifflinburg and 46-year-old Heather Campbell of Trevorton were shot to death.

