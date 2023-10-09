So sssneaky! Video captures snake slithering out of police car in Montgomery County

When a vow to serve and protect takes an unusual, and scaly, turn!

Police in Limerick Township were called to remove an unwanted visitor from a resident's garden last week - a large snake!

The snake was removed, and transported in the officer's vehicle to a nature preserve in Montgomery County.

Video of the transport caught the snake slithering its way out of the patrol car, and onto the street!

"Folks, please don’t expect this from all officers - Sincerely, those of us that don’t like snakes," the department said.