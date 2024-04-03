Solar Eclipse 2024: How to watch all day coverage on FOX 29 and FOX LOCAL

article

On Monday, April 8, part of the United States will witness a total eclipse. While Philadelphia may not be directly in the path of totality, we want to make sure our viewers can experience it all up close!

You can catch all day coverage on FOX 29, FOX29.com, the FOX 29 News app, and on FOX LOCAL.

Mike Jerrick will be heading into the 115-mile wide path of totality - the region in which the moon will appear to completely block the sun.

He will be live from Rochester, New York all morning on Good Day Philadelphia! After that, you can join Mike and the rest of our FOX 29 team over on FOX LOCAL and FOX29.com beginning at 11 a.m.

Then, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. we’ll be back on FOX 29 and FOX LOCAL giving you a front row seat to history.

How to watch solar eclipse coverage

We hope you will join us! Below is a full list of where and when you can find FOX 29 Eclipse coverage on April 8!

4 a.m. – 10 a.m. Good Day Philadelphia on FOX 29 and FOX LOCAL

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Total Solar Eclipse on FOX LOCAL

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Total Solar Eclipse on FOX 29 and FOX LOCAL

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. FOX 29 LIVE on FOX LOCAL

5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. FOX 29 News at 5 and 6 on FOX 29 and FOX LOCAL

When is the solar eclipse?

The next total solar eclipse is on Monday, April 8, 2024. The 115-mile-wide path of totality – the region in which the moon will appear to completely block the sun – will stretch from south Texas up through southern Illinois, then over to Niagara Falls and northern Maine. However, millions of people outside of that corridor will still see a partial eclipse.

Totality will be around 1:30 p.m. local time in San Antonio, 1:50 in Arkansas, then around 3:05 p.m. in Indianapolis, 3:15 in Cleveland, and 3:30 in Maine.

How high will the eclipse be?

At that time of day, the sun will be pretty high in the sky. As always, though, the further north you are, the lower in the sky the sun will appear.

For example, in Austin, the sun will be at 67 degrees up from the horizon at the peak of totality. Remember, 90 degrees is straight up, so 67 degrees is just over two-thirds up into the sky from the horizon.

In Cleveland, meanwhile, the sun will be slightly lower, at only 49 degrees – just over halfway up in the sky.

What will I see during the eclipse?

If you are in the path of totality: The moon will appear to completely block the sun for as long as seven and a half minutes. Daytime will turn into near night during that time and the sun’s corona – the outer rays – may be visible.

If you are not far from the path of totality: The moon will appear to block most of the sun. It will still become noticeably darker; daylight will become more like twilight.

If you are well outside the path of totality: You’ll notice a chunk of the sun is being blocked. The farther away you are, the smaller the moon’s bite will appear to be. In Seattle and Portland, Oregon, about as far away as you can get in the continental U.S., one-third of the sun will be swallowed.

Where to get safe glasses in Philadelphia