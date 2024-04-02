Solar eclipse 2024: Where to get safe glasses around the Philadelphia area

article

With a once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse just days away, we can't forget the most important thing - eye safety!

Safe solar eclipse glasses are essential to viewing the rare spectacle without causing damage to your eyes by looking directly at the sky.

And with Philadelphia gazers getting ready for 90 percent totality, here's everything you need to know about finding that protective eyewear before April 8:

Where to find safe solar eclipse glass

Do you need special glasses for the solar eclipse?

The American Academy of Ophthalmology advises that staring at the sun – partially covered or not – without any protective eyewear is dangerous.

"Staring at the sun for even a short time without wearing the right eye protection can damage your retina permanently. It can even cause blindness, called solar retinopathy," the AAO states.

Damage from solar retinopathy happens when a person stares at the sun for as little as a few seconds, according to the American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus.

People who may suffer from solar retinopathy could have anywhere between mild to moderate loss of central vision, and it can be permanent.

The only time when it is acceptable to remove the glasses or viewer is for those brief minutes when the moon is completely covering the sun, the American Astronomical Society (AAS) said.

As soon as the sun begins to reappear, you should put your protective eyewear back on.

How to know if your eclipse glasses are safe

Solar filters are used in eclipse glasses and handheld viewers and meet a very specific worldwide standard known as ISO 12312-2.

If you can’t get eclipse glasses, experts say welder’s glasses can work but only if they are rated with the darkest shade level of 14.

Here's a list of verified eclipse glasses and viewers.

How to build your own eclipse viewing box

Supplies:

Empty cereal box

Aluminum foil

Scissors

Clear tape

Marker

Piece of white paper

Instructions: