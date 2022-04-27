Soldier from Delaware killed, 2 hurt at Washington state training center

Army officials say a soldier was killed and two others were hurt during an exercise at the Yakima Training Center in central Washington state.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports 20-year-old Army Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, of Dover, Delaware, died Friday in what was described as a single-vehicle incident.

In a Facebook post, the 8th Squadron, 1st U.S. Calvary said, "It is with a heavy heart and incredible sadness that the Blackhawk Squadron announces the passing of one of our own PFC Joseph Alejandro Marquez. PFC Marquez joined the Army in 2021 from his hometown of Dover, Delaware."

PFC Joseph Alejandro Marquez of Dover, Delaware, was killed in an Army training accident in Washington.

The post continued, saying, "We knew him as a loving son and brother to his family, a faithful friend to his comrades, and a loyal Soldier to his nation. He was and is so loved, and already so missed."

A news release from the infantry division says Marquez was a member of the 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team of the 7th Infantry Division based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The training center is a satellite installation of JBLM.

The injured soldiers were treated at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and released.

Advertisement

The military did not release their names.