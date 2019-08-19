Son of fallen officer receives warm welcome from police on first day of kindergarten

The son of a fallen Louisiana police officer went for his first day of kindergarten and received a warm welcome from his father’s co-workers. The heartwarming video was shared on social media

Maddox Seals, wore a backpack with the name of his father – Jason Seals – emblazoned upon. He was greeted by an entourage of Slidell officers, including Chief Randy Fandal, who wished him good luck on his first day.

The department also shared a photo fo Maddox standing with an officer shielding him from the rain.

His father died from injuries sustained on September 25, when a vehicle collided with his motorcycle. Maddox is the youngest son of Jason Seals, according to the Slidell Police Department’s Facebook page. It's the same school that his dad attended 30 years ago.

Video credit: Slidell Police Department via Storyful