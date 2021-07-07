Source: Shots fired at officers in Olney prompts heavy police response

A massive police presence responded to a home in Olney on Wednesday morning after a shooter opened fire on police officers, a high-ranking Philadelphia police source tells FOX 29.

SWAT team members and several Philadelphia Police Officers were seen charging into a home on the 500 block of Somerville Avenue around 6:20 a.m.

Police sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that officers were shot at while responding to a call about a person with a gun. No officers were hit by gunfire, according to sources.

Keeley reports officers found a shooting victim on the second floor of the home. SkyFOX captured a person being carried out of the home on a makeshift stretcher.

Police have not reported any arrests at this time.

