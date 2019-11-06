Sources: 4-year-old girl dies after falling from second-story window in Francisville

A 4-year-old girl who fell from a second-floor window in the city's Francisville section has died, according to sources.

It happened on the 1700 block of Folsom Street around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.

The girl was taken to the hospital after the fall where she later died.

Sources tell FOX 29 a woman who lives in that home is now in custody and authorities removed other children in the home. Sources also tell us that homicide detectives are working the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.