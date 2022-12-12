South Jersey Christmas tree farm selling $20 trees as owner battles incurable disease

A South Jersey Christmas tree farm is selling its trees at a discount this holiday season as its owner battles an incurable disease.

Lanza's Farm in Mullica Township is run by Richard Lanza, a third generation tree farmer. For years, Richard has helped his customers choose from various tree types that cover the 20 acre property.

This holiday season, however, Lanza's Farm is letting its customers cut and carry their Christmas trees for only $20 as Richard battles Huntington's disease.

Richard's daughter, Sommer, and her mother placed a sign at the roadside telling customer's to help themselves to a tree, return the saw when they're done, and place $20 in a box near the front door.

"Richard's illness continues to worsen each day. Please keep him and our family in your prayers. Have a Merry Christmas!" the sign reads.

Customers posted photos of the sign to Facebook, which attracted people near and far to the humble South Jersey tree farm eager to help the Lanza family.

"After that little Facebook post it blew up, we had a tremendous amount of people with kindness and support, we’re overwhelmed by so much joy and gratitude," Sommer Lanza said.

The Lanzas say anything over the $20 cost of the Christmas tree will be donated to the Huntington Disease Foundation.