South Jersey man, 70, nips cigarette smoking in the butt while cleaning community

A retired South Jersey veteran is literally taking extra steps to help clean up his community and encouraging people to stop smoking cigarettes.

FOX 29's Greg Payne caught up with the man making strides to better the neighborhood and environment.

"I got my bucket, I got my other bucket for my cigarette butts, now it’s just a matter of looking for trash, cash and cigarette butts," said Jim Alturo.

It's the 70-year-old retired Air Force veteran Alturo’s daily mission, to walk around and clean the community.

It first started back in 2022, with his Cinnaminson, New Jersey apartment complex.

"It actually helped me Greg, it helped me with my health. I started feeling healthier and I started walking further, right now I’m up to between 10 and 15 thousand steps a day," said Alturo.

The thousands of steps are because his mission has quickly gone beyond his complex and now includes cleaning Route 130 of trash and cigarettes.

With every butt, he keeps a record that goes towards his challenge and for every cigarette butt picked up he donates a penny to the American Lung Association.

Just last year, he picked up more than 24,000 butts and donated more than $240.

It is a daily mission serving multiple purposes,, that Alturo hopes more people will help him with, but in the meantime, you’ll always know where to find him.

"I plan on doing it as long as the good Lord will give me the strength and energy to keep moving. Right now, I’m 70, I’ll be 71 next month, but I feel fantastic," says Alturo.

Jim has partnered with the American Lung Association and created Jim’s Cigarette Butt Challenge, with the goal of raising $35,000 this year.

To donate, visit https://bealungsaver.funraise.org/team/jim's-cigarette-butt-challenge .