South Jersey nurse makes her final walk to work after 41 years on the job

It was a bittersweet surprise for a retiring Gloucester County nurse. On her final walk to work Friday, coworkers greeted her with hugs and balloons.

Anne Chiefari has been an operating nurse at Jefferson Washington Township Hospital for 41 years. For the past 17 years, she has been walking a mile to work every day. She started walking when her car broke down back in 2002 and she was forced to walk. Since then, it became Chiefari's regular exercise routine.

Chiefari says she's happy to be retiring but will definitely miss her coworkers.

"We really work together and they've been so supportive. I love them all. I'm really going to miss them. My new life is gonna be hard but thank you all, thank you," she said.

Her husband, Tony, walked with her to work every day. He says they'll continue their morning walks.