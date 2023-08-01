South Jersey town enforcing new bike rules after teens 'ruin downtown experience'

article

Residents and law enforcement are fed up with the "bad behavior" of teen cyclists, and are hoping some new laws will bring peace back to their small South Jersey town.

Haddonfield commissioners unanimously voted "yes" Monday to amend the rules to the borough's current bicycle ordinance.

The new rules include no riding bicycles on sidewalks, no trick riding or weaving, and no dumping bikes on the sidewalk.

"The changes are not aimed at cyclists who obey traffic laws and rules of the road but at teens that have ruined the Downtown Haddonfield experience with their bad behavior," Haddonfield police said.

Those who fail to obey could see their bikes seized and impounded for a $25 daily fee, then sold at auction after 30 days.

Police also say cyclists are expected to wear a helmet, obey traffic laws and respect others.

Parents are being asked to encourage their children to read posters placed throughout downtown highlighting the new rules that will now be enforced by officers.