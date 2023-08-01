'We will press charges': Group of juveniles accused of vandalizing West Chester Railroad

A tourist railroad in Chester County has fallen victim to vandalism, and now the company is determined to find those responsible.

West Chester Railroad says nine juveniles were spotted entering their property around 8 p.m. Friday.

In a matter of just 15 minutes, the company claims the group broke windows in a locomotive and coach, and smashed the windshield of a hyrail truck.

Photos posted to their Facebook page show the juveniles climbing equipment as they roam the grounds.

"If we identify these individuals, we will press charges," West Chester Railroad said after filing a report with West Chester police.