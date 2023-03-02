South Jersey woman sentenced for 2021 crash in Upper Merion that killed firefighter

A South Jersey woman will spend at least a dozen years behind bars for her role in a crash that killed a firefighter in Lower Merion Township nearly two years ago.

Jacquelyn Walker, 64, of Egg Harbor Township, pleaded guilty last fall to third-degree murder and other charges related to the July 2021 crash on the Schuylkill Expressway.

Investigators say Walker drover her Jeep onto the shoulder of the expressway, crashing into a group of firefighters responding to a crash.

Thomas Royd

Firefighter Thomas Royds was killed and three other first responders were injured.

"He died for us, so we'll go serve for him, and that's where we stand to this day," a former colleague of Royds told FOX 29.

Toxicology reports confirmed that alcohol was not a factor in the deadly crash.