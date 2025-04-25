South Jersey's own Jihaad Campbell picked up by Eagles in first round of NFL Draft

The Brief South Jersey Native Jihaad Campbell was drafted by the Eagles with the 31st pick in the NFL Draft. His former high school coach calls Campbell "a cheat code." Campbell arrived at the Eagles NovaCare Complex Friday afternoon.



It is quite the dream story for South Jersey’s own Jihaad Campbell. He used to watch his hometown team play at Lincoln Financial Field. Today he’s playing for them.

The backstory:

"Congratulations. You are a Philadelphia Eagle," said Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman in his call to Jihaad Campbell moments before he was drafted.



His former coach at Timber Creek Regional High School admitted he fell asleep before the Eagles picked but he thought it may happen.



"The last thing I said to my wife is he is going to fall to the Eagles," said Timber Creek Head Football Coach Brian Wright.





Coach Wright was right. Campbell was picked 31st after the Eagles traded up with the Kansas City Chiefs to get him. Wright says Campbell was a beast on high school fields of South Jersey before finishing his senior year at the elite IMG academy in Florida. He knew years ago this day could come.

"First impressions were like wow. You don’t see a lot of 15-year-old kids look the way he does, move the way he does on the football field," said Wright.



Birds fans got a taste of Campbell's personality as he celebrated with his parents in a custom jacket lined with his pictures of South Jersey family and friends. Campbell even tweeted. "Knew it was meant to be."

What they're saying:

"Honestly it still hasn’t fully sunk in. I hysterically cried last night, I’m so excited for him. I reached out to him right away," said Dina Tomsczak, Athletic Director for Timbmer Creek Regional High School.

"I oversee a campus of 1,100 students and he is the epitome of making dreams a reality. So, in a town like Gloucester Township, that we feel is our own personal Disney World, like it is great to see big dreams have purpose," said Principal Kelly Mckenzie.

Teachers remember Campbell for his big heart and megawatt smile. Now he’ll be playing at the Linc on Sunday just 18 miles away from his former high school. Campbell says he grew up wearing Eagles green and his favorite Eagle is Brian Dawkins. His former coach tells fans to get ready to fall in love with him.

Dream come true:

"To know he’s ours - we’re going to share him with the city, but he’s ours. He’s Gloucester Township’s own and Timber Creek’s own," said Wright.

The Eagles held an introductory press conference at NovaCare complex early Friday evening. Campbell invited his high school coach to be there with him.